Chennai: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday morning underwent minor surgery to drain an abscess at Apollo Hospitals here. According to doctors the procedure has been completed and he will be discharged in the evening.

Karti Chidambaram has been accused in the Chinese visa scam case. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 14 against him and others on allegations of bribe of Rs 50 lakh being paid to him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab for re-issuance of project visa for 263 Chinese workers employed there. Karti's father P Chidambaram was the home minister then.