Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena leader was stabbed to death by three miscreants in the Itarsi area of Narmadapuram district on Friday night. The deceased Rohit Singh Rajput was the town secretary of Karni Sena. He was attacked in front of the municipality office on Surajganj Road. Rajput’s friend Sachin Patel was also stabbed when he tried to save him. The duo was taken to a private hospital where Rajput was declared dead while Sachin Patel's condition is stated to be critical.

After this incident, angry Karni Sena activists demonstrated by placing the body in front of the police station and demanding strict action against the accused. The accused have been arrested in the case. Karni Sena demanded that the houses of the accused be demolished. The incident took place in the main market at around 8.30 pm. The deceased was standing with his friend when they were attacked with a knife by three miscreants on Surajganj Road. During this time, a large number of people were present, some of whom had made a video of the stabbing incident. People informed the police and took the injured Rajput and Patel to the hospital. Rajput died while undergoing treatment.

The Karni Sena workers reached the police station and submitted a memorandum to the police demanding strict action against the accused. After this, the Karni Sena workers held a discussion in the closed room of the SDOP office and ended their protest after they got assurance of fulfilling their demands within 24 hours. Due to the protest, traffic came to a halt in front of the police station for half an hour. After the persuasion of the police, the body was sent to the crematorium in police custody. District President of Karni Sena Vikas Singh Panwar demanded that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh give an order to demolish the houses of criminals. In this regard, SDOP Mahendra Singh Chauhan said that all three accused have been arrested within eight hours after the murder.