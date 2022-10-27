Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena has backed Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to have images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh printed on new currency notes, saying the symbol of prosperity will help the country’s economy to get back on track.

On Thursday, National President of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Mahipal Singh Makrana backing Arvind Kejriwal's demand said, "It will be a matter of pride for us to have photographs of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on our currency. For those who are opposing the demand, for them, I would like to say Maa Lakshmi is itself a currency, so how can it be misused? Muslim nations like Indonesia have photos of Ganesha on their currency so why can't India"

"Photographs of Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap, who sacrificed for the country should also be on our currency," he added further.

On the other hand, the Congress leader taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal said, "he calls himself a literate man, remained an IRS officer. If he thinks printing such photographs on Indian currency will make the Indian economy recover, to what extent is it right?."