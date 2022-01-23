Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court's retired judge Justice K.L. Manjunath (68) passed away around 12.30 am on Sunday at his residence in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru due to massive cardiac arrest.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues and former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, opposition leader Siddaramaiah have condoled the demise of Justice Manjunath.

Chief Minister Bommai and Siddaramaiah visited Manjunath's residence at Kamakshipalya and paid their last respects.

"Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer. His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission is commendable," said Bommai in his condolence message.

Justice Manjunath was born on April 21, 1953. He had enrolled as an advocate in September 1974 and practised in the High Court of Karnataka. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2000 and became a permanent judge in October 2001.