Koppal (Karnataka): Kishkindha in Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, disclosed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya. He said this while interacting with the media during his visit to Kishkindha as part of the Bharat Darshan Yatra organised by BJP. He said there should be no doubt about Anjanadri hill near Anegondi in Vijayanagar district in Karnataka being the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

"It doesn't matter if claims are made otherwise about it by others. There is no doubt that our Kishkinda is the birthplace of Hanuman," he said, responding to claims made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on birthplace of Lord Hanuman as Anjanadri hill in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. During the yatra, thousands of places have been found to have connection with the timeline of Hindu holy scripture Ramayana.

Read: TTD to declare Anjanadri as Lord Hanuman's birthplace on April 21

"The whole India is believing in traditions and these can't be neglected," he said. The description of the birthplace by Valmiki (the author of Ramayana) is much closer to the region that lies in Karnataka and it serves as the evidence, he said. The Karnataka government has allotted Rs 100 crore for all-round development of Anjanadri hill.

The birth place of Lord Hanuman has been the subject of dispute between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is not between two religions, but between two Hindu Trusts. One in Andhra Pradesh and the other in Karnataka claiming different locations as the birthplace of Hanuman. It is a dispute between Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Andhra Pradesh and Sri Hanuman Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Karnataka. The debate was going on between the two trusts, but ended in a stalemate last year. TTD claims that Anjaneya was born in the Anjanadri hill in Tirupati, but the Hanuman Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust of Karnataka is saying that the birthplace of Hanuman is Kishkindha in Anjanadri hill in Karnataka.