Udupi(Karnataka): A floating bridge built for tourists on Malpe beach collapsed two days after inauguration in Udupi district of Karnataka. The video of the bridge collapsing has gone viral on social media.

The floating bridge, which was built for the first time in the state, was a major attraction of Malpe beach. The interlocking plates were shattered as the 100 meters long and 3.5 meters wide bridge could not handle the heavy waves. MLA Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the floating bridge on May 6. The administration soon started to repair the bridge.