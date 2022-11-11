Chamarajanagar(Karnataka): Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which has gained popularity not only in Karnataka, but also in the whole country, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee (50 years). Bandipur Tiger Reserve, one of the first tiger reserves of Project Tiger, is also famous abroad. In 1973, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared tiger-protected areas in nine areas of the country with the aim of saving and rearing the Bengal tiger and maintaining a balanced environment. Bandipur is also a forest area in that list of nine parts. At that time, it started with the conservation of only 10 to 12 tigers.

The Bandipur Sanctuary has scored 97.05 per cent marks in forest conservation. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) gives a score based on 60 criteria. Bandipur has got the first position in the tiger reserves of the state. The Forest Department has been engaged in effective wildlife conservation since 1973 with 10 tigers in a forest that were once restricted. It was estimated that in 2020 there will be more than 140 tigers in the forest. Now the forest counts more than 140 tigers. It has now been said that the number of tigers is likely to cross 150 in March 2023.

There is also an elephant camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve which has 13 zones and three sub-divisions. This forest area shares the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The 1,200-square-kilometre forest has increased the number of animals needed for hunting by carnivores. There is no water problem, along with this hunting is down and night traffic is also prohibited. Due to all these reasons, there is a carefree environment for animal movement.

As Bandipur is completing 50 years, the forest department has decided to organise various programmes next month. Conservator of Forests Dr Ramesh Kumar has informed that preparations have been made for many other programmes, including documentary screening of wild animals, interaction with environmentalists, honouring of officials, and workshops.

Bandipur is also an attractive centre for Tiger Safari. People from the country and abroad come here in large numbers to go on safari. Morning and evening safaris are available. Safari is also a source of income for Bandipur. A few years ago, a tiger named 'Prince' was a tourist favourite here. Prince Tiger, which used to frolic near the safari vehicles without fearing anyone, is known as a Prince in foreign countries as well. Prince Tiger won the hearts of thousands of environmentalists.