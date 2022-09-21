Shivamogga (Karnataka): Syed Yaseen (22), one of the two persons who were arrested for links with the terrorist outfit ISIS, disclosed on Tuesday that he used to make bombs and also conducted an trial explosion on the bank of the Tunga River flowing behind the Hale Gurupura colony of the city.

Therefore, on Tuesday afternoon, he was taken to the river bank and the place was examined, a mobile forensic science laboratory team from Davangere also reached the spot and helped in the investigation. It is also known that Yaseen and his companions had learned about bomb-making and detonation by watching YouTube.

On Wednesday, the investigating officer of the case, Tirthahalli DYSP Shantaveera, said that the other suspect Maj Muneer Ahmed, 22, has been taken to Mangalore for further investigation and hinted at more raids.

Following the arrest, MP B. Y. Raghavendra said, "It is shocking that three youths of the district are connected with the terrorist organization ISIS. It is necessary to be careful with some youths who work for terrorists."

Earlier, the Shivamogga Rural police had registered a case against the trio under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The police presented them in court on September 20 and got their custody until September 29.

According to the police FIR, the gang members were planning to advance the cause of IS which was detrimental to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India. “The trio had links with IS. An intense probe is going on about their activities. They are from Shivamogga and Tirthahalli with links to Mangaluru,” Jnanendra said.

However, Syed Yasin’s father Ayub Khan told media persons that his son had been missing for more than 15 days. The police did not record the family’s complaint that Syed Yasin was missing. On September 19 night, he received a phone call from the police informing him that his son had been arrested.