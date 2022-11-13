Jaipur/Bhubaneswar: A team of Rajasthan police arrested a woman in Bhubaneswar on Saturday for cheating a man. The accused has been identified as 42-year-old Preeti Desai. According to sources, Preeti of Karnataka was staying in Bhubaneswar. The accused befriended the businessman from Rajasthan through social media and trapped him by posing herself as an IT professional. Later, they tied the nuptial knot, but she started to blackmail him using intimate photos and demanded lakhs of rupees. She threatened to implicate him in a false case if he did not do so.

Unable to bear the torture, a Rajasthan-based businessman lodged a complaint against the woman in Rajasthan for cheating him. Based on a complaint, the Rajasthan police, along with Odisha police, started an investigation and arrested the accused woman Preeti after conducting a raid on her apartment. It is learnt Preeti has looted lakhs of rupees by trapping four to five businessmen. Earlier, a textile trader from Karnataka died by suicide due to Preeti's harassment. However, the police have not given any official statement yet about the fraud.