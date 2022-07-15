Bagalkote(Karnataka): Kin of one of the persons injured in the July 6 Kerur communal clashes threw away Rs 2 lakh given by the former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Siddaramaiah visited the injured at a private hospital here and gave Rs 2 lakh in cash as compensation. A woman relative of one of the injured, however, threw the compensation money at Siddaramaiah's car when he was leaving. "They (politicians) come to ask for votes. Then they don't pay attention to any of our problems. Everyone should be treated equally, whether it's Hindu or Muslim. They will give compensation today, but our injured people have to take bed rest for a year. Who listens to our problems every day?" the woman said.

As many as 18 people from both communities were arrested in connection with the stabbing of three men and the violence that followed in Kerur town of the Bagalkot district, allegedly over an eve-teasing incident. Police have registered four cases and appealed to the people to maintain peace in the town.

As Siddaramaiah tried to convince the woman to take the money and left the place in his vehicle, she followed the escort vehicle and threw the cash at it while shouting, "we don’t want money, leave us to live happily”. "Money is not the solution to our problems. We are ready to take care of the family even if we have to beg. Such incidents should not happen to anyone, be it Hindus or Muslims," the woman said.