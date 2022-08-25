Bengaluru: Following a major embarrassment, the Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew the appointment of noted writer Poornachandra Thejaswi's deceased wife Rajeshwari Thejaswi as a member of the foundation being run in the name of Purnachandra Thejaswi. On Wednesday, the Kannada and Culture Department issued an order appointing chairpersons and members for 21 literary and cultural trusts and foundations that come under its jurisdiction. Appointing Thejaswi's wife Rajeshwari Thejaswi, who died last year, as a woman member of the foundation drew criticism from different sections of society.

Consequently, the government issued orders on Thursday withdrawing all the appointments. A large number of members have been appointed for these bodies named after prominent personalities. The government is making sure to appoint one woman member for each trust and foundation. However, out of the 21 foundations and trusts, only three (Masti Venkatesh Iyengar Trust, Halasangi Friends Trust and Betageri Krishna Sharma Trust) have appointed women as chairpersons. The Karnataka government was forced to withdraw the appointments. Some appointees refused to take up the roles.