Chamarajanagar(Karnataka): A section of locals in the Heggothara village of Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka allegedly emptied and washed a water tank after locals saw a Dalit woman drinking water from a tap connected to the tank. The incident took place on Friday when the family of a newly-wed bride came to the village for the marriage ceremony of a Dalit youth.

Locals said that a woman from the marriage party drank water from the tap and after residents of the area somehow got to know that she belonged to the Dalit community, they emptied the water tank and washed.

Upon being informed about the incident Chamarajanagar Tahsildar Basavaraju visited the spot along with other government and police officials and held a meeting with villagers over the incident