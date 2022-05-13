Tumkuru (Karnataka): Two young girls who are in love with each other fled from their homes after police denied them permission to get married. The incident took place in Karnata's Tumkuru. According to their family members, the two girls, both aged 22, were studying at a diploma college in the city and fell in love with each other. One of them is from Tumkuru and another one is from Pavagada Taluk.

But when the two girls, both belonging to the same community, informed their parents about their decision, they did not agree to it. Then the girls approached the city's Tilak Park police station. However, on Thursday, both returned to the city and were preparing to get married.

But their parents and police reached the spot and convinced them not to go ahead with their decision. After this, the two girls went home with their parents.