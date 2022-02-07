Bengaluru: Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly carrying lethal weapons near the Government PU College at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district. Students at the college have been protesting over wearing hijab in classrooms.

According to police the arrested have been identified as Haji Abdul Majid and Rajjab. They also revealed that three other accused managed to flee from the spot and the police are looking for them.

The arrested has been charged with rioting with a lethal weapon and criminal conspiracy among other sections of the IPC.

Also Read:Hijab row: Won't allow 'Talibanisation' of education, says K'nataka BJP