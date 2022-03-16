Bengaluru: Karnataka will become the "top state" in the country in terms of overall economic growth, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, adding that the state will play a major role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a $5 trillion economy.

Addressing the "Vision of Karnataka 2025" conclave organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) here on Tuesday, Bommai said, "By 2025 the economy would have attained pace and buoyancy. I am confident of Karnataka making a significant contribution of $1.5 trillion to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of making India a $5 trillion economy."

"The GDP growth would be doubled and with financial discipline and planning there would be growth in the Agriculture, Industry, and Services sectors," he added. Bommai also highlighted the steps he initiated for giving "impetus" to economic growth.

"The size of the state budget has been increased by Rs 19,000 crore. Even the experts had not expected this. It was predicted that the budget would be loaded with freebies as it is a pre-election budget. But we have come to the rescue of those who help the state. We have extended a helping hand to those who toil under the hot sun," asserted the Chief Minister.

"Infrastructure projects like roads, railways, airports, and ports have received a big boost. Special Investment Regions would come up at Dharwad and Tumakuru. Food Parks would be set up in every district. The Chennai-Mumbai Corridor, Textile Parks at Gulbarga, and Vijayapura would lay a strong foundation for sustained economic growth," Bommai said.

He further noted that apart from giving special emphasis to the development of Bengaluru, his government has finalised packages for laying Ring Roads in all cities, extending the metro rail network and suburban rail project.