Belagavi (Karnataka): Three persons have been arrested by Muragoda police in connection with the Muragoda DCC bank theft case at Savadatti taluk in Belagavi on Sunday. Police seized assets worth Rs. 6 crores including Rs. 4.37 crore in cash, and Rs.1.63 crore worth of jewelry.

The accused have been identified as Basavaraja Hunashikatti (30) from Toranagatti village in Ramadurga taluk, Santhosh Kambara (31) from Yaragatti village, and Girisha Belawala (26) from Jeewapura village in Savadatti taluk. The robbery took place on March 6 at the DCC Bank in Muragoda. Bank manager Krishnappa Yalikara had filed a case at the Muragoda police station.

According to police, the accused Basavaraja Hunashikatti was working at the DCC Bank. Along with his two friends, he made a fake key and used it to steal Rs. 4.37 crore cash and jewelry worth Rs.1.63 crore. Later, he buried the stolen money and treasures at his sugarcane land in the Toranagatti village of Ramadurga taluk.

Police further revealed that after the case came to light, the bank staff were questioned by the police. Basavaraja told police how he stole the cash and jewelry along with his friends and also revealed where the cash and jewels were kept. Upon receiving the information, police went to the site and confiscated the cash and jewelry.