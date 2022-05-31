Haveri (Karnataka): Three persons were arrested in relation to a shootout inside a cinema hall during the screening of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The shootout took place in the Haveri district of the state in April.

Police sources said that the three arrested have been identified as Mohammad Samad Alama, Mohammad Asif, and Saheed Chand- who supplied a pistol and bullets to the prime accused in the shooting incident Manjunath. They further revealed that the three arrested are from Mirzapur Barada village in Bihar's Munger district.

During the shootout, Manjunath a.k.a Santhosh alias Mallik Patil on April 19 opened fire at Vasanth Kumar Shivapura (27), a resident of Mugali village. The incident took place in Shiggaon town's Rajashree theatre in Haveri. The victim sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen and thigh.

The accused fired three rounds inside the theatre following an altercation with Shivapura. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced by the Director-General and IGP Praveen Sood for investigating officials for arresting all the accused in the case.