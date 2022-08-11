Koppala(Karnataka): Two persons were killed and another injured in violence that stemmed from an inter-faith marriage in Hulihaidar village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppala district on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Pashawali Mohammad Saaba (27) and Yankappa Shamappa Talawara (44), both residents of Hulihaidar village. An injured youth Dharmanna Nagalingappa is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the deceased youth Pashawali Mohammad Saaba had married a girl from the Talwar community. The members of the Talwar community were angry over the matter and the situation was tense in the village. The groom Pashawali Mohammad Saaba had gone to Talwar lane to pluck flowers when he was reportedly attacked and killed by Yankappa, police said.

Soon after, hundreds of youth attacked Yankappa's house and assaulted him in the village. Yankappa who was severely injured in the incident died in the hospital. SP Arunagshu Giri rushed to the spot and monitored the situation. Prohibitory (Section 144) orders have been clamped in the region. Further investigation is on.