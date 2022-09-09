Tumkur (Karnataka): A teacher of a primary school in the Tumkur district of Karnataka was suspended on Thursday after she was found to be allegedly consuming alcohol in class. Official sources said that the incident took place at the Chikkasarangi Primary School in the district.

They further revealed that the concerned teacher Gangalakshma was allegedly taking classes while drinking alcohol, beating the students, and quarreling with her colleagues. The student's parents asked her to mend her ways but she did not pay hid.

The irate parents then locked her room and demanded that action be taken against her. Upon receiving information BEO Hanuma Naik visited the place on the complaint of the parents and conducted an inspection. The villagers then insisted on opening the drawer of the teacher's table.

When the BEO tried to open it, she resisted. The parents then broke the lock of the drawer from where one full and two empty liquor bottles were found. Later, Education Department issued an order suspending teacher.