Raichur, Karnataka: A teacher in Raichur district here allegedly pour hot water on a Class II student for defecating in the school uniform. The incident took place on September 2 and came to light belatedly. The boy's parents are said to have not lodged a formal complaint with the police due to alleged pressure from some influential persons.

The ghastly incident took place at Santhekallur Sriganamatheswara Senior Primary School in Maski taluk of Raichur district. Sources said that teacher Huligeppa poured hot water on the student after he defecated in his school uniform. The student was stated to have suffered 40% burns and was admitted to Lingasuguru hospital. It is learnt that after the incident, the teacher, who is facing serious charges, is not attending school.