Bagalkote(Karnataka): Umme Sarah, daughter of Asmat Ali and Rahima Banu from Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka won 16 Gold Medals in a Master's degree in Sustainable Agriculture at the convocation of the University of Horticulture Sciences on Wednesday. Ummesera belonging to an agriculturist family came to the Horticulture sector after watching her father farming.

Karnataka Governor Thwar Chand Gehlot presented the Gold Medals at the 11th convocation held at the University of Horticulture Sciences. This is the first time in the Chikkamagaluru district that a student had won 16 gold medals. The Governor congratulated the winners and said, "Our country is still agriculture-oriented and horticulture graduates have to look out for better aspects in horticulture," he said.

She did her schooling and PUC at Moodabidre and completed her degree in Shirazi. Then she moved to the University of Horticulture Sciences and achieved this feat. Umme Sarah said, "There was no compromise when it came to studies since my childhood. My parents always encouraged me. I obtained a seat at the university after passing the CET. My aim is to help the farmer community by continuing in advancing scientific research. With the help of my parents, I have been able to achieve 16 gold medals."

She also wants to pursue MSc from the University of Padua in Italy but a Master’s Degree will need an expenditure of around Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh abroad. Umme Sarah and her parents are expecting help for loans through banks and government scholarships. "The bank is not providing me loans for my further studies. It is my humble request to the government to help me with scholarships or loans," Sarah added.