Bengaluru: With the SSLC (class 10) exams starting tomorrow, CM Basavaraj Bommai has told students to write their exams without any fear to fulfill their dreams and shape their future. He said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of exams.

Earlier, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had announced that students wearing hijab will not be allowed to appear in the exams. There is no re-examination, leave the hijab ego and attend the exam, Nagesh had warned. The minister was confident that students would attend the exam understanding the importance of their studies.

On the other hand, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has urged the government to consider permitting students to wear dupattas around their heads to write exams. The state government has clamped prohibitory orders in and around examination centers across the state to ensure the smooth conduct of exams.

Also read: No entry to SSLC exam wearing hijab: Karnataka Education Dept

"About 17 lakh children are studying in SSLC. One hundred of those children may have been expelled from school. We have appealed a lot. CM has also appealed. There is no re-examination for those who are not attending exams now. The supplementary examination comes a month later. That can be taken, otherwise, there is no other opportunity," the minister said.

Nagesh said that 8,74,000 students will take the test at 3,444 exam centers in the state tomorrow with post officers, teachers, and other staff deployed in all the centers. The minister expressed confidence that the students will take the test according to government regulations and the High Court order.