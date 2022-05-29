Bengaluru (Karnataka): Senior Congress leader and actor-turned-politician H N Chandrashekar has resigned from the grand old party. Popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, he cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Chandrashekar, in his letter to Karnataka State Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, said that he joined "Congress with vast historical background" with the aim of serving people. He also expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him in the party.

"I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," stated Chandrashekar. Sources in the State Congress said that Chandrashekar was hoping for a Rajya Sabha berth and quit Congress after he did not get it.

Also read:Dalit candidate will get opportunity to become K'taka CM: Cong leader

Chandrashekar, who got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stellar performance in the role of Chief Minister in some plays, started his career in electoral politics in 1985 when he won from the Gauribidanur Assembly constituency on a Janata Party ticket. He later switched over to BJP and was an MLC for the saffron party from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority till 2013. He joined Congress in 2013.