Kolar: He was 96 and was suffering from age-related ailments including kidney and lung issues, family and R L Jalappa Hospital sources said.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister R L Jalappa died at a hospital in Kolar on Friday. He was 96 and was suffering from age-related ailments including kidney and lung issues, family and R L Jalappa Hospital sources said.

The veteran leader was undergoing treatment in ICU for some time now, they said, adding that he was also affected by paralysis and blood clot in the brain for which he had undergone surgeries earlier this year.

The departed leader's eyes will be donated as per his and family's wish, hospital sources said.

Jalappa, a four-time Member of Lok Sabha, had also served as Union Minister in the Deve Gowda Cabinet. He is also the chairman of the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Kolar.

His last rites will be performed on Saturday(18th Dec), at 4 pm in Doddaballapur.

Born on October 19, 1925, at Rajanukunte in Doddaballapur Taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, he graduated from Maharaja College, Mysuru.

Jalappa was initially with Congress and quit the party with Devaraj Urs who formed the Karnataka Kranti Ranga, which later merged with the Janata Party.

He then joined the Janata Dal and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996, from Chikballapur and served as the Union Minister of Textiles from 1996 to January 1998.