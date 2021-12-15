Uppinangady (Karnataka): The police imposed prohibitory orders in Uppinangady after a protest by the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists turned violent and police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the large gathering on Tuesday night.

Workers of the Popular Front of India had staged a protest near Uppinangady police station on Tuesday morning seeking the release of three persons who were detained in connection with a Talwar riot case that was reported a few days ago. The Uppinangady police had filed two separate cases of rioting against 43 persons in connection with two separate incidents reported at Andethadka of Eilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on December 5.

On December 6, one more case of rioting was reported after a group of nearly 25 to 30 persons arrived in about 20 two-wheelers and assaulted three as retaliation for two rioting incidents reported on December 5. A case in this regard was filed by Mohandas, a resident of Kajekaru. Following the two incidents, the police had reportedly detained Abdul Hameed, Zakaria Kodippadi, and Musthafa Latheef in connection with one of the cases.

PFI District President, Abdul Hameed was let off after inquiry and two others were under custody for further investigation. Following this, PFI workers gathered near the station and demanded the release of those who were detained. Around 10 pm police lathi-charged against protesters and Section 144 has been enforced as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of the incident.

The PFI supporters were protesting since morning and were dispersed after Section 144 was imposed by the Tahsildar around 7 pm.

PFI has claimed that the Uppinangady Police resorted to "unprovoked attacks" after its members were protesting peacefully. The PFI state secretary A. K. Ashraf has called for a protest on December 17 to condemn the lathi charge. Addressing media in Mangalore, he demanded action against the guilty policemen.

Reacting to this issue Dakshina Kannada police superintendent Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said, ''Sinan was arrested on December 13 for assaulting youths. Mustafa, Hamid, and Zachariah were taken into custody as per information provided by Sinan. PFI activists defied repeated warnings not to gather in front of the police station and shouted slogans demanding the release of the accused."

"When the police released Hamid in the afternoon, PFI activists took out a victory march in front of the police station and Uppinangady town before regrouping in front of the station demanding the release of the others. They shouted slogans against the police and they damaged the station's properties. Then we used canes to disperse the mob. Four policemen were injured in the incident.'' Dakshina Kannada police superintendent Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said.

Even so, people started gathering again around 9 pm outside the police station and the police informed them about the restrictions and violations. The crowd allegedly resorted to attacking the police following which they were lathi-charged. Many were injured including the police personnel. Security has been beefed up in the town. A few persons including 9 police personnel were injured in the incident. The security has been strengthened in Uppinangady following the incident.