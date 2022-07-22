Gadag: In a shocking incident, the students of a Government Primary School in Nagavi village of Gadag district in Karnataka were allegedly forced to clean the toilets. School girls accused a lady teacher of instructing them to clean toilets because they were absent from classes. "We were asked not to tell anybody about it," said one of the girls.

The incident came to light after a video captured by a school cook was shared on social media, wherein it shows a few girl students carrying buckets of water, while some others were cleaning the toilet. The punished students are said to be studying in Classes 6 and 7. "We were depressed with this cleaning act," said a student.

Another student added, "As the toilet was not clean, the teacher instructed us to clean it as we are also using it. We were forced to do the clean-up act. I used to bring water, while others cleaned it. When the officials came to our school and asked us did anyone asked us to clean the toilet, then we disclosed everything to them."

However, the cooking assistant Vijayalakshmi, who captured the incident on her phone is in the dock, "Now, teachers and authorities have lashed out at me for shooting the video of cleaning toilets. They said I am not here to do this kind of work and warned of serious consequences," she added.