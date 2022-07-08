Bengaluru: Eminent environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka has been appointed as the Eco Ambassador, a post that is equal to the rank of a cabinet minister. The State Government issued an order in this regard on Friday. Last month, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Thimmakka would be given the status of environment ambassador and state cabinet minister.

Bommai participated in the 111th birthday celebration of Saalumarada Thimmakka and the Greenery Award presentation ceremony held at Ambedkar Bhavan on June 30. During the event, he announced that Thimmakka would be given the special title of Eco ambassador by the state government considering her contribution to environmental protection.