Kolar(Karnataka): An RTI activist has been arrested for allegedly asking about the information regarding the personal life of a female government officer. The incident took place in the Kolar district of Karnataka on Saturday.

Police sources said that the RTI activist Nagaraj has filed an application under the RTI Act seeking to know how many times the woman Tahsildar of Mulabagilu got married; with whom she is currently married to, where did she got got married and also the name of the marriage hall.

They further revealed that Nagaraj also sought to know what was the reasons for which her husbands left and in which department they are currently working. Nagaraj sought know whether her previous husbands got divorced and for what reason.

Police said that the RTI activist had sought the information urgently. The RTI activist was was arrested by the Mulabagilu City Police following a complaint by the female officer and has been remanded to judicial custody.