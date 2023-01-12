Bengaluru: Days after the metro pillar accident in Bengaluru in which a woman and her toddler son lost their lives, a biker was injured after a road caved in and a massive sinkhole appeared in the city's Ashok Nagar area due to metro construction work on Thursday.

Visuals from the spot show a massive sinkhole in the middle of the road. The incident raises concern as it comes close to the heels of the January 11 mishap in which a woman mother and her child died after an under-construction Metro pillar fell on their two-wheeler.

The incident was reported from Bengaluru's Nagavara area. The incident sparked massive outrage with people demanding strict action against the culprit. After CM ordered a probe and fumed over no arrests in the case, seven people and a construction firm have been named as accused.