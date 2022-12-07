Haveri (Karnataka): Resort politics usually witnessed in Assembly polls has come to light even in panchayat level in the Haveri district of Karnataka. A priest kept the Gram Panchayat (GP) members in a resort for 40 days to prevent them from going to vote no-confidence against the Gram Panchayat President. Later they were brought by plane. This incident took place in Devaragudda village panchayat of Ranebennur taluk of the district.

Malatesh Duragappa Nair is the current president of Devaragudda Gram Panchayat which has a strength of 13 members. There was an agreement between Nair and Priest Santhosh over assuming the post of gram panchayat president. As per the agreement, he said that he would resign after taking the charge of president for 15 months. But Nair has refused to resign as president after 15 months.

Suspecting that Malatesh could convince the members who had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the president, Santosh Bhatt shifted them to a resort in Bangalore for 40 days. The members were flown in for the no-confidence motion on Tuesday. Later, a motion of no confidence was presented against the Gram Panchayat President. After a few days, the process of electing new Panchayat President will be held.