Vijayapur: Amid the decades-long border dispute between the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Karnataka is releasing water to 28 villages in Maharashtra's Jatta and Sangli taluks, which are facing water shortage. The generous move by the state of Karnataka is being appreciated by the villages in Maharashtra.

Commenting on this in Vijayapura, MLA MB Patil said, "Tubachi-Babaleshwar lift Irrigation Project of the Krishna river has been releasing water to Maharastra for the past three years. We are releasing the water on a humanitarian basis and have done the same this year too."

"The Maharashtra government has been neglecting the villages of Maharashtra adjoining Karnataka for the past 40 years. Due to the delay in implementing the Mahisha scheme, the villagers of the villages bordering Karnataka are suffering from water shortages," he added.

Consequently, the villages in Maharashtra are willing to join the state of Karnataka, the MLA claimed. "Sindhura villagers of Jatta taluk in Sangli district of Maharashtra have raised their voice against the Maharashtra government and are in favor of joining Karnataka. They have said that if the Maharashtra government does not provide them with basic facilities, they will take a resolution together in the Gram Panchayat and join Karnataka.