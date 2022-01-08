Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded 8,906 fresh COVID cases on Saturday with four new deaths in the last 24 hours. There have been 508 discharges since Friday. The active cases in the state has risen to 38,507 with daily positivity rate at 5.42 percent.

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 7,113 infections and three deaths. 295 caes were reported in Dakshina Kannada ,203 in Mysuru, 186 in Udupi, 183 in Mandya and 139 in Hassan and 111 in Bengaluru Rural. Kalaburagi recorded one death.

There were 1,65,880 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 8.95 crore.

(With agency inputs)

