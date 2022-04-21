Bengaluru: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Arvind Kejriwal addressed the party leaders and convention of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha here on Thursday to give a message of "new age politics" to the people of Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The farmers' convention was held today to urge the state government to withdraw amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Regulation Act (APMC), and also demand a statutory guarantee for a minimum support price.

Kejriwal said that AAP is a platform to fight for farmers' causes. He urged the people to elect the party in the Vidhan Shabha to solve the issues faced by the farming community.

Kejriwal added, "The farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future. They feel that only AAP is working to solve issues after understanding the difficulties faced by the people."

