Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting at his home office to review the damage caused by incessant rains in various parts of the state. According to sources, the preliminary report estimated 24 deaths and crop damage is put at over 5 lakh hectares.

As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead. Apart from this, several roads, bridges, schools and public health centres were destroyed.

The report stated that Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar and Hassan districts have suffered extensive damage.

Rs 689 crore under the NDRF fund is available with District Collectors and more funds would be provided, if necessary.

Crops cultivated on 3.43 lakh hectares were affected due to incessant rains in August and September, affecting 1.5 lakh farmers. Rs 130 crore has been released as an ex gratia for them.

Chief Minister Bommai instructed the release of Rs 79 crore as compensation for 79,000 farmers. Officers of Agriculture departments at all levels were instructed to engage themselves in conducting a survey of crop losses.

Orders have been issued to take up road repair work immediately and repair of irrigation tanks is undertaken on a war-footing.

Meanwhile, Home Guards, Civil Defence Force teams have been set up to take up rescue and relief work. Officers have been instructed to augment their strength, if necessary.

Tomato rate touches Rs 100 in Bengaluru

Incessant rains have increased the rates of vegetables in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru. A kg tomato in Bengaluru has crossed the Rs.100. The state has been witnessing continuous rains for the last 15 days. This caused a vegetable price hike.

Due to the rains, vegetables were not arriving in markets in sufficient quantities, which had led to the steep rise in the prices. Tomato is being sold at Rs 100 to 110 per kg, onions Rs 40 to 60 per kg, bottle gourd, Radish prices have been increased from Rs 30 to 60 per kg, beans 72 per kg, brinjal white Rs 99 per kg, capsicum Rs 130 per kg and potatoes Rs 30 to 50 per kg.