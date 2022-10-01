Gundlupet (Karnataka): Rahul Gandhi on Friday met with the family members of Covid-19 patients who died on May 3, 2021 due to lack of oxygen and promised them to provide government jobs if once Congress returns to power.

" Rahil Gandhi promised to provide government jobs to the next of kin of Covid-19 patients who died due to oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar Government Hospital. Rahul told them that their demands will be fulfilled once Congress returns to power," Congress MLA Priyank Kharge told reporters.

Congress said in a statement that during the interaction with Rahul, the family members of the victims expressed their displeasure and anger against the BJP government saying that it did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

“The official government number still stands at three. People have been reduced to numbers in the New India,” the statement said. According to the statement, the family members also expressed their gratitude to Karnataka Congress and its leaders, which connected with them immediately after the tragic incident and provided Rs 1 lakh compensation to each family from Congress’ COVID Fund.

“Words of small girl child Pratiksha, made everyone teary-eyed in the hall. She was stating the apathy witnessed by her mother, who is jobless after the death of her father,” the statement said. Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka here in Chamarajanagar district from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Friday. In the next 21 days, the yatra would cover 511 kilometers passing through various districts in Karnataka.