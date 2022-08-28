Kalaburagi(Karnataka): A top ranker in the PSI recruitment examination was arrested on Friday, police sources said on Saturday. They further revealed that the arrested named Rachana ranked first under the women's quota in the examination and has been arrested by the CID for alleged irregularities.

A resident of Basavanabagewadi in Vijayapura district, Rachana, went missing since the PSI scam came to light. The CID had been looking for her for one and a half months. The accused was arrested from the Hiroli checkpost on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border on Friday, police sources said.

They further revealed that Rachana was brought to Kalaburagi and produced before the fifth JMFC court judge by the CID. Since the FIR was lodged in Bengaluru, a team of CID officials from the city took the accused into custody after getting a transit warrant.