Bengaluru: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday submitted a 3,065-page charge sheet in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court.

The charge sheet names 36 accused and includes the statements of 202 witnesses and 330 pieces of material evidence. All these have been submitted in sealed envelopes. However, the charge sheet against Amrit Paul, the highest-ranking police officer (ADGP), has not been submitted.

Also read: School job scam: ED official says Bengal minister's 'close aide' ran 12 shell companies

Sources said more evidence against Paul is being gathered and he will be named in a subsequent additional charge sheet. Since the charge sheet was submitted in sealed envelopes, the contents have not been released. The recruitment process of 545 PSIs for the Karnataka police department started last year.

In January 2022, over 50,000 candidates appeared for the written exams. The scam came to light in March when allegations of bribery and tampering of the answer sheets were revealed.

So far, 60 people, including several candidates, police officers and others, have been arrested in the scam. (PTI)