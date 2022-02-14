Bengaluru: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday announced the government's decision of reopening pre-university colleges and degree colleges in the state starting February 16.

The decision follows the Karnataka High Court's order on February 10, allowing educational institutions to resume classes for students. The HC took the decision on the sidelines while hearing the hijab row. On the latter issue, the court asked students not to wear any religious garment on campuses till the matter was disposed of.

Following the High Court's directions, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to resume classes for junior and degree college students. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministers of Home, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education Departments, and senior officials.

The decision was taken by the three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

