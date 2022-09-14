Mangalore (Karnataka): A road in Mangalore macadamized "in a hurry" ten days ago for PM Narendra Modi's visit has already started crumbling, raising questions about the substandard quality of the repairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to Mangalore for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of NPA and MRPL projects on September 2.

Before his arrival, the roads of Mangalore were repaired in a hurry. However, within days, many potholes have appeared on Mangalore's Kooluru Bridge after the macadam crumbled with the motorists facing inconvenience. The pictures of the crumbled road have gone viral on social media with the netizens questioning the quality of road repairs by the authorities.