Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka leadership is all set to sound the poll bugle at its ‘Jana Spandana’ rally to be held in Doddaballapura in Bengaluru rural district limits on Saturday. BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address this meeting. If he could not make it, Union Minister Smriti Irani would attend in his place. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and other senior BJP leaders will address the rally. The BJP leaders are expecting around three lakh people to attend the major political event being held as part of their party preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. Party activists are being mobilised in large numbers from Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru rural and some parts of Tumakuru.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said JP Nadda may have to participate in the RSS (Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh) meeting to be held in Chhattisgarh. Hence, he may not attend the Doddaballapura event. Union Minister Smriti Irani is likely to attend in place of Nadda. A report card on the achievements of two years of the previous Yediyurappa government and programmes implemented by the current Bommai government in the past one year will be presented at the rally. Beneficiaries of the government schemes will also be present, Dr Sudhakar said.

According to the Minister, the BJP is planning to take out six rallies in different parts of the state in the coming months. These rallies will culminate in a state-level convention in central Karnataka ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The first zonal level programme is going on in parts of Bengaluru rural district, Chikkaballapur, Kolar district and Tumakuru. In the end, a national-level programme will be held in Bengaluru. At the venue of today's Doddaballapura public meeting, a massive shed has been installed on 40 acres. A temporary kitchen is built as lakhs of people will come. Catering contracts have been given to two big companies. He said that food is being prepared for three lakh people.

Parking arrangements have been made and a total of 5,000 private and government buses have been arranged to bring people. Traffic diversions have been announced to avoid traffic congestion. A meeting with the police was held and instructions were given. Earlier, the BJP had planned to hold a ‘Janotsava’ rally on July 28, but was cancelled after a BJP Youth Wing leader’s murder in Dakshina Kannada and then it was postponed again after the demise of minister Umesh Katti.