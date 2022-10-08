Bengaluru: The Ministry of Railways on Friday renamed Mysore-Bengaluru Tippu Express as Wodeyar Express. The change came after a representation from Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who had submitted a representation to Rail Minister Ashwini Vishnaw in July this year. The change came alongside another move welcomed by Simha, as Mysuru-Thalaguppa express train service was renamed Kuvempu Express, honoring the Karnataka state poet.

Tippu Express, which set out with its rechristened identity on Saturday, connects the distance between Mysuru and Bengaluru, a little over 139 km, in a little over three hours on a meter-gauge track. Despite the move seen by some as saffronisation, Simha in his plea to Vaishnaw had noted that the Wodeyar dynasty had contributed massively to the railway infrastructure in their realm.

Political reactions to the move, meanwhile, poured in on Saturday as those in Opposition questioned the efficacy and motives behind the move. Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for one, observed a new train named after Wodeyars could have been introduced on the route instead of renaming the Tippu Express.

Also read: Collision with cattle unavoidable, Vande Bharat train designed keeping this in mind: Railway Minister

"Another new train should have been named after Wodeyar. This was done with the intention of sowing hatred. BJP does all this. There was no need to remove Tipu's name and rename the train," he said.

Slamming the former's remarks, however, Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said in the state Legislative Assembly that the veteran leader could 'bring 100 more trains and run them in the names of Tipu Sultan, Bin Laden, Ghazni Mohammad'. Hailing the move, Ashoka noted that the Wodeyar dynasty was the first to produce soap, electricity, and sugar in Karnataka, and provided water to Mandya and parts of the Mysore district.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Katil, on the other hand, explained that the name change was on cards largely due to Tippu Sultan's achievements being under discussion. "His achievements are under discussion and it has been found that the name was not right. Wodeyar is a great pioneer of development in this state. What Modi has done now, Wodeyar has done back then. For that, the train has been renamed as Wodeyar Express," he stated.

Former CM and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy attributed the move to vote bank politics. "It is a technique to woo people emotionally. But people's lives do not change just by changing names. These kinds of changes are taking place from time to time," Kumaraswamy said.