Bengaluru: The Karnataka police registered a case against Kannada actor Chetan for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus based on a complaint alleging that he made "derogatory" statements while commenting on the tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola' depicted in the Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

The police registered an FIR against Chetan under Section 505(2) of IPC based on a complaint lodged by one Shiva Kumar. Shivakumar, in his complaint, alleged that Chetan's statement would hurt religious sentiments and enmity between communities. The police said that they would summon Chetan for questioning for further investigation.

Chetan in his comments on the 'Kantara' movie said that 'Bhoota Kola' is not Hindu culture. Actor Chetan created a controversy on social media by saying that Bhoota Kola (a form of worship) is not Hindu culture, it is a tribal culture, but Kantara director Rishabh Shetty is calling it a Hindu culture. Various pro-Hindu organisations vented their ire at Chetan's statement. Complaints have also been lodged by them in Dharwad, Madikeri and Karkala (Udupi).