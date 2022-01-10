Kasaragod: Karnataka Police have registered a case under non-bailable sections against a bridegroom and his friends after Hindu religious organizations issued a complaint against them for hurting Hindu religious sentiments during wedding celebrations.

As per information, the bridegroom from Bekkur in Kasaragod was dressed up like Koragajja, a deity worshipped by Hindus in the region, while on a procession towards the bride's place in Salathur. The bride, meanwhile, was shown wearing torn dresses with his face smeared with charcoal and wearing a cap made of areca nut leaf-flap.

The friends of the bridegroom are said to be behind the idea. The bride's family had objected to the idea.

When the video went viral, Hindu religious organisations from both Kerala and Karnataka raised their objections and the matter was brought to the notice of the police. Vitla police in Karnataka have registered the case.

Police said they will interrogate the bridegroom and friends after the preliminary investigation.