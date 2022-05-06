Mangalore(Karnataka): City Police has launched a probe into Muslim Defense Force (MDF), a self-styled group of defenders of Islam, for threatening Muslim girls to 'behave' while wearing burqa and in public view, said Mangalore City Police Commissioner (CoP) N Shashi Kumar.

Mangalore police has not received any formal complaint in the issue. The issue has been taken up as suo-motu as it affects the society at large. The group has been sending messages through it social networking platforms including WhatsApp terrorising the local community and promoting regressive steps.

Kumar said several community leaders has met him and have expressed their displeasure over such messages of moral policing being peddled through the social media. The CoP said the group is active in WhatsApp claiming itself to be the defender of Muslim rights on its own right.

The group has warned that the Muslim women and girls should not remove the burqa while they are out in public spaces. It had also abhorred the Muslim women and girls from taking selfies and photographs in public spaces. It had threatened to attack them if they spoke to 'men', the CoP said.

He advised the parents not to fall prey for such messages. "Children should be taught to be themselves. They should not be oppressed like this. We will take action against those involved in the regressive measures. We are monitoring this. We are working to track down the perpetrators behind this group," Kumar said.

"Be aware parents beware of MDF organizations as they are tracking your children. As in City Centre mall basements, we have seen many burqa-clad women misbehaving. Our workers have already warned them, children including their parents. If this kind of activity is seen again they will be beaten up. So as a parent, keep track of your children's movements. Keep track of your children at what time she reaches college and when they come home from college (sic)," read one of the messages issued by the group.