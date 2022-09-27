Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Tuesday detained over 40 PFI workers during raids in several districts across the state. Police sources said that the concerned PFI workers were illegally raising funds from abroad for providing support to unlawful activities.

According to police sources, the raids are being conducted under the supervision of ADGP Law and Order ADGP Alok Kumar. They also said that the raids in the districts are being led by concerned SPs adding that further details of the operation can only be known after the raids are complete. (Further details awaited).