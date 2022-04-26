Tumkur: Police in Karnataka have arrested a couple who were faking as doctors in a fraud case. The fraud committed by the accused couple resulted in the death of a woman on Saturday. The duo disguised as doctors had taken Rs 4 lakh from a childless woman in the Tiptur area of the district. The police investigation revealed that the fake doctor couple has not studied beyond class 12.

The victim has been identified as Mamatha (34). She married Mallikarjun fifteen years ago but the couple did not have children. Consequently, the fake doctor couple Manjunath and Vani contacted Mamata and Mallikarjun and told them that through IVF treatment they will help them to get a child. The fake doctor couple had treated Mamatha unscientifically with IVF for 4 months taking Rs 4 lakh.

The doctor couple had tricked the couple into believing that the baby was growing in the victim's womb and asked for more money following which a few days later Mamata was diagnosed with abdominal pain. Consequently, the woman had been admitted to a different hospital and the truth about the fraud came to the fore. Mamta became seriously ill and suffered from uterine, kidney, heart, and brain disease as a result of the fake treatment. She was treated for three months at St. John's Hospital Bangalore and Sridevi Hospital, Tumkur. Due to the ineffective treatment, her husband had shifted Mamata to Tipatur Government Hospital.

