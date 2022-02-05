Mangaluru (Karnataka): Dakshina Kannada district police arrested a man who dressed up a Hindu deity during a Muslim wedding ceremony. The man, identified as Umarullal Bashith, allegedly wore a cap made of an areca nut plant and dressed up as Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding ceremony on January 6. Basith was arrested from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala from where he was attempting to flee the country, police said.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, Sonawane Rishikesh Baghwan said Basith had dressed up like Hindu deity Koragajja, a demigod revered in Tulu Naduat on his wedding on January 6. In a video that went viral on social media, he along with his friends were seen dancing while participating in the marriage procession. The act was condemned by members of both the communities who demanded action against the accused.

Following which on January 7, a police complaint was registered against Basith and his friends. Later Basith apologised for his action but he and his family members were booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code.