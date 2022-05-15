Bengaluru: In a major blunder, the postgraduate students of two medical universities in Karnataka received the same question paper even though the examinations were held on different days. The incident took place during the postgraduate anesthesiology paper I examination which was held by the state-run medical universities-Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, and Dr. N.T.R University of Health Sciences, Vijaywada, on May 7 and May 12 respectively.

Universities have to set 10 essay-type questions for a maximum of 100 marks in the three-hour paper. Authorities of both the universities claimed there was no foul play or fraud involved. "The question-paper setter has made a mistake. We randomly choose a question paper setter from across the country. They accidentally have given the same question paper to both universities. It is accidental, and there is no problem for the students," said RGUHS Vice-Chancellor M.K. Ramesh.

