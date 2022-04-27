Bengaluru: A heartwarming instance of communal harmony took place here where a group of non-Muslim women observed Ramzan fast for a day. Draping themselves in hijab, they broke the fast at an Iftaar party on Tuesday with Muslim women who explained the essence of fasting to them. The unique initiative comes at a time when incidents of communal violence and controversy over religious issues are raging in the country.

"We had a great time together. We joined for friendship and love. We sang and talked. They (Muslim hosts) explained to us how the practice of fasting enhances tolerance and makes you a better human being," said one of the participants Vidya Dhinkar, a social activist. Initially, the non-Muslim participants were a bit curious as to whether wearing a hijab would be unbearably warm, but once they wore it they found that it was not the case.

The hijab was presented to the guests by one of the hosts Syed Nasreen. They wore the hijab and even symbolically participated in a prayer (namaz) held after breaking the fast. "Initially, I thought the hijab would be unbearably warm to wear but it turned out to be cool," Dhinkar said. "I was very happy. Nasreen covered us in hijabi garments...It was so heartwarming and made even more so with the love and laughter we found there," she added.

Payal Mishra, another participant at the Iftar party, said that it was like an island of love they created for each other. " We seem to be spinning in a sea of hatred and intolerance and we need to create many more islands of love," she said adding, "We have the courage to love. This is what all religions tell us, our Constitution, our elders, and our society tells us".

She hoped that the mutual respect between the communities will defeat the atmosphere of hate."What is happening around is anti-religion, anti-Constitution, and anti-social. We will come out of this," she hoped. She said the haters will sow the seeds of hatred but the brotherhood and amity of people will defeat their agenda. "When people meet, they share a space, a meal and something beautiful comes of it. The people-to-people connection will bury the hatred," Mishra said.