Bengaluru: Police arrested a mother-son duo on Thursday, five years after the son allegedly murdered his grandmother over her refusal to eat food brought by him. The team led by Inspector Vasanth of Kengeri police station arrested the two accused Shashikala (46) and her son Sanjay (26) from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and brought them to Bengaluru.

Police sources said that in August 2016 Sanjay had a heated altercation with his grandmother Shanthakumari (69) after she refused to eat 'gobimanchuri' he brought for her and threw it at him. Sanjay, in a fit of rage hit her on the head with a wooden kitchen utensil. Shanthakumari died soon after due to severe bleeding.

Seeing that her son has murdered her mother, Shashikala was initially ready to inform the police. But then Sanjay convinced her to change her mind, police said adding that Sanjay decided that it was impossible to dispose of the body outside without getting spotted by anyone. So he called his friend Nandish, a resident of Kumbalagodi.

The two along with Shashikala hid the body in the cupboard after pouring chemicals on it to suppress the odor. Later they dug a pit in the house and buried the body and covered it with cement. " After a few days Shashikala and Sanjay fled from the rented house fearing arrest," police said adding that till that time no one knew about the murder.

But the luck of the accused ran out when on May 7, 2017 the owner of the house went to repair the house. Nandish was arrested in the same year. He became suspicious after finding a saree covered with blood and finding that there was no trace of Shanthakumari. The owner then informed the police.

Police sources said that Shashikala and Sanjay first fled to their hometown Sagar in Shimoga and later shifted to Kolhapur in Maharashtra. " Sanjay used to work as a supplier in a local hotel and his mother worked as a cleaner. We have arrested them and brought them to Bengaluru," police said.